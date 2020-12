PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — K-9 officers with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department are getting support from a local business. A check presentation ceremony was held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

CONSOL Energy donated $2,500 to support the K-9 programs in Wyoming County. The check was presented at 9 a.m. to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison, Cpl. Logan Cook and K9 Cain by Jackie Ratliff and Patra Buchanan.