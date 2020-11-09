Construction almost complete at Princeton Rescue Education building

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Finishing touches are being added to the new Princeton Rescue Education building. This project took three years to complete.

The center will consist of multiple educations rooms including a stimulation room where students will learn how to work in the field as an EMT. In the back of the building, there will be a community center with a full size kitchen. The community center will also serve as an emergency shelter.

“We’ve seen a need for an education and a need for an emergency shelter in our community. So we wanted to do what we could to reach out and be able to provide more EMTs and paramedics to our communities,” Chief Operations Manager at Princeton Rescue Squad Randy Brown.



The center will be open to anybody not just those living in Mercer County. The building is expected to open the week of Thanksgiving.