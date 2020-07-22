Construction begins on dorms at Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Many college freshmen look forward to some independence when starting a new chapter in their lives. Chairman of Bluefield State College’s Board of Governors, Garry Moore, said it is a chance to be on your own.

“They come from home. They want to start to live on their own,” Moore said.

That is the experience administrators at Bluefield State College want to provide their students.

Faculty and staff celebrated being one step closer to that goal on Wednesday July 22, 2020, when construction began on new dorms.

President of the Collegiate Housing Corporation, Jim Shaffer, said this housing project is a moment in history. This will be the first time in more than 50 years students get to live on campus.

“All of a sudden we’ve got kids that will go to football games and basketball games and baseball games. We’ve got student life and activity and the theaters, and having better food service…Getting kids into the libraries,” Shaffer said.

It is a win-win for students, those working at the college, and for those living in Bluefield. Bluefield State College President, Robin Capehart, said the goal is to provide, not only to those in the area, but to take-in students from out-of-state.

“We’ve got great academic programs here. You can get a great quality education. The ability to attract students from outside the state can’t be anything but positive for the school,” Capehart said.

Capehart said they plan to have these dorms open by this time next year.