Construction continues on Bluefield Primary School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Construction on a new school in Bluefield is underway.

Bluefield Primary School is being built next to Bluefield High School on Cumberland Road. Mercer County Superintendent Deborah Akers released a statement on what people can expect from the new facility.

The new Bluefield Primary will provide students with state of the art security systems, a Middle School sized gym, space for project based learning, large classrooms, and a secure entrance.  The building is handicapped accessible and will provide space for itinerant personnel such as speech therapists.  A separate area for the school nurse is also included within the building.  These are a few of the advantages of the new school.

From Dr. Akers

The school is expected to open in January 2021 for K-2 students. Pre-K students will be attend in the Fall of 2021.

