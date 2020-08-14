Construction on Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center under way

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Construction on the long awaited Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is under way. President Tag Galyean said the community was a big help in getting this project funded and off the ground.

It’s located in the free parking lot across from the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. The foundation is already being laid.

“This started with the kids at the school, you know, and they presented it to the community and the community said we want to make this happen,” Galyean said. “So, we developed a structure that they could pledge to and they majored up and the governor came with the final sum of money that we needed.”

Galyean said community members can expect to see the project completed within the next year.