CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– Construction is set to begin on part of I-77 North on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

About a mile and a half stretch of the West Virginia Turnpike will be reduced to one lane starting at the Bluestone Bridge until the Camp Creek exit. The purpose of this is to reconstruct the left lane.

Jeff Miller, Executive Director with the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said the project is necessary. He reminded people to drive at the posted speed limit so both workers and drivers are safe.

“It’s not in good shape. It’s not up to the standards and expectations that we have for the West Virginia Turnpike. Therefore, we’re going in and doing the complete reconstruction,” Miller said.

Miller said there is a possible detour on Exit 14 at Athens. However, he said large trucks or tractor-trailers should not use this route to avoid getting stuck.

The project is slated for May through June.