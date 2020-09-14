Construction starts on Gold Star Families memorial in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Construction is underway on a new memorial in Mercer County. The new Gold Star Families memorial is being built right across the street from the courthouse in Princeton.

County commissioner, Bill Archer, said they recently moved a war tank to be part of this memorial. Archer said the memorial will honor those who severed and their families.

“It’s a labor of love for everybody, I think, that’s associated with it. It’s meaningful to all of us who love this nation, love the freedom that we enjoy, because of the sacrifices of these families and men and women who died in combat,” Archer said.

Archer said they are planning to hold a dedication ceremony for this memorial on Oct. 24, 2020.