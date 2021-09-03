Consumers may see an increase in prescription drug costs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Many people use prescription drugs to try and stay healthy. However, you can expect to see the prices of those day-to-day prescriptions go up.

Antonio Ciaccia is the President of the consulting group, Freedom Access Advisor. He said some people may see the increase, while others may not.

“So, by our calculations over the last six years, the number of drug prices increase has been going down every year except this one. This year, we’ve seen a more price increase than we had in the past six years,” Ciaccia said.

According to the American Hospital Association, the cost for prescription drugs went up 2.9% this year, which is more than double in years past. Ciaccia said prices will increase depending on what your insurance plan is.

“For those who have high deductible plans or they are uninsured or underinsured, they will see some meaningful difference,” Ciaccia said.

Ciaccia said not all prescription drugs will go up in price.