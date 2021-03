BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Tamar Slay is a former NBA player from the City of Beckley. He played professional basketball for 12 years.

Slay came home and teamed up with The Neighbors Brothers, an organization in Southern West Virginia, and Monty Wright to start a basketball team. On Sunday, March 21, 2021, kids tried out for the team at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.