Convicted felon heads back to prison after found with gun

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man who was previously convicted of a felony is headed back to prison. Akeem Dickerson, 28, of Princeton, WV was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a plea hearing, Dickerson admitted he had the gun in his car on Aug. 31, 2019. That was when he was pulled over by Princeton Police for not wearing a seatbelt. Dickerson’s previous conviction was in 2012 for voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment in McDowell County.

Dickerson was sentenced to serve 41 months in federal prison. This will be followed by three years of supervised release. The case was part of Project Guardian which aims to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.