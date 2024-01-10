SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Water service was restored to Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District by Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after an outage on Tuesday, but the office manager urged customers on Wednesday to take steps to conserve water.

Manager Nickie Mitchell said most of the nearly 2,000 customers had water on Wednesday afternoon, since crews had restored power to Beckley Water Company on Tuesday evening.

Beckley Water, which supplies Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD with water, suffered a power outage on Tuesday, resulting in interrupted service.

Beckley Water Company spokeswoman Alexis Foster said on Wednesday that electricity service had been restored and that water was being pumped into Cool Ridge Flat-Top PSD.

Mitchell urged customers on Wednesday to use water sparingly, until the Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD tank was completely filled.

