COPS Grant allows Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to hire new deputies

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A federal grant allows the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to hire three new deputies.

The sheriff’s department received a COPS grant. This will pay the deputies’ wages for the next three years. After the third year, the grant will pay for half of their wages.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks said he is proud of the new deputies.

“We are very happy that these guys stepped up to help the community. This is a very serious obligation to the community and the citizens of Mercer County. I’m very proud of them,” Captain Parks stated.

Deputy Lee Baggs said he is excited for the opportunity to serve his community.

“I certainly hope, with us starting in the beginning we will have the opportunity to help someone. The grant is the one that granted us this opportunity in the first place. We wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for it. So I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Baggs explained.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department now has 30 deputies.

