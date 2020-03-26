CORRECTION: 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WV, 1 case in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 2:00 a.m. March 26, 2020 UPDATE: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed there are 51 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The department previously reported 52 cases, however, a case positively identified as a person living in Hancock County, instead lives in Jefferson County, Ohio.

New cases were identified in Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Presston, Putnam and Raleigh Counties.

Here is a list of all the cases in West Virginia so far:

  • Berkeley County: 2
  • Harrison County: 3
  • Jefferson County: 3
  • Jackson County: 4
  • Kanawha County: 5
  • Logan County: 1
  • Marion County: 1
  • Marshall County: 2
  • Mercer County: 2
  • Monongalia County: 18
  • Ohio County: 2
  • Preston County: 2
  • Putnam County: 2
  • Raleigh County: 1
  • Tucker County: 2
  • Wood County: 1

