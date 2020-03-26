CORRECTION: 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WV, 1 case in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 2:00 a.m. March 26, 2020 UPDATE: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed there are 51 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The department previously reported 52 cases, however, a case positively identified as a person living in Hancock County, instead lives in Jefferson County, Ohio.
New cases were identified in Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Presston, Putnam and Raleigh Counties.
Here is a list of all the cases in West Virginia so far:
- Berkeley County: 2
- Harrison County: 3
- Jefferson County: 3
- Jackson County: 4
- Kanawha County: 5
- Logan County: 1
- Marion County: 1
- Marshall County: 2
- Mercer County: 2
- Monongalia County: 18
- Ohio County: 2
- Preston County: 2
- Putnam County: 2
- Raleigh County: 1
- Tucker County: 2
- Wood County: 1