Correctional officer at FCI Hazelton charged with sexual abuse of an inmate

Top Stories

by: WBOY 12 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Attorney for West Virginia’s Northern District, Bill Powell has charged a correctional officer at FCI Hazelton, in Preston County, with Sexual Abuse of a Ward.

Powell filed an information against Scott Born on Dec. 30, 2020.

The filing alleges that Born, an officer at the Secure Female Facility at Hazelton, had a female inmate perform oral sex on him between September 2018 and January 2019.

An initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing for Born has been set for January 21, 2021.

Born’s counsel, Lyle Dresbold, with Shrager Defense Attorneys in Pittsburgh, has requested that the hearing be held by video conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News