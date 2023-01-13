BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis.

Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public service districts reported water service was restored to customers in all communities.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, officials are planning a public meeting on January 25, 2023, to critique an emergency response effort, led by Raleigh County Emergency Management Services.

“And it’s not to throw blame on anyone, just this is what we had, this is what happened, how can we improve it?” Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said. “Just more or less, a critique.”

Raleigh County commissioners and the Raleigh County EMS Director John Zilinski held daily briefings with state and local officials and representatives of Beckley Water and county public service districts, throughout the crisis.

The cost of the water disruption had not been tallied on Friday, January 13, 2023.

“We don’t have final figures in, yet, but the county primarily supplied drinking water, several pallets, a couple truck loads of drinking water,” said Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry. “And, of course, we were also involved in the day-to-day updates.”

He said more details will become available as the numbers are tallied.

Raleigh County officials said that on the night of January 12, some families in the Drews Creek area of the county were still without strong water service, but the crisis has officially been resolved.

Toliver said he was hopeful full service would be restored to everyone on January 13.

“The people living down Rock Creek, Drew Creek, it’s hard to say when you don’t have water 15 days, but try to be patient,” said Tolliver. “You’ve got a little bit of water, now, but, hopefully overnight the tank started filling up.”

The crisis impacted local businesses and workers, including car washes.