Countdown is on to State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – With the pandemic subsiding, many West Virginians are eager to get back to enjoying the summer fairs and festivals around our region. This is especially true for the folks with the State Fair of West Virginia looking to make a post-pandemic return.

“It’s been a really long 2 years for us here at the state fairgrounds, but we are so excited to get back to business. All of our vendors are signed up, our entry deadline has passed, our advanced tickets are on sale so we’re looking forward to a really great week and we’re just about 30 days away now,” CEO of The State Fair of West Virginia, Kelly Collins, said

Collins said they are also excited to bring live entertainment back to West Virginia with a new stage. The new temporary stage will allow for more seating on the racetrack and give more concert goers a chance to pack the grandstands.



“We have a really great concert lineup this year and we kick off the state fair with Nelly. It’s something difference that we’ve never had here at the State Fair of West Virginia and we want to tell folks that if you want your tickets go ahead and get them now because we’re just about 1,000 tickets from a sellout,” Collins explained.

Along with a star-studded concert line up, old favorites with new additions will be at the fairgrounds this year. For the culinary curious, fair goers will get to enjoy pickle pizza and buffalo cauliflower for the first time. Though, not all the old favorites will be making the return.



A prominent feature for past fair goers was a tree on the fairgrounds used as a meeting place or escape from the hot August sun. The tree fell after a windstorm swept through the fairgrounds. A new structure will be built in place of the tree the state fair was built around to still provide shade and seating.



Collins said there is something for everyone this year and hopes to see everyone make the trip back for the

2021 State Fair of West Virginia.



The State Fair of West Virginia kicks off August 12 and runs through August 21. For more information on the fair and concert information, visit The State Fair of West Virginia’s website.