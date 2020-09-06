COUNTY ALERT SYSTEM UPDATE: Monroe out of red phase, joins Mercer and Fayette Counties in orange

CHARLESTON, W.V(WVNS)–Sunday, Sept. 5, 2020 9 p.m. The WV DHHR released the update state county alert system map. With the new update, Monroe County moved from red to orange, and all other counties remained the same.

In a statement, DHHR said their COVID-19 Data Review Panel reviewed the data to determine the community spread of the virus, and to accurately indicate the situation in each county. They used this information to update the state’s metrics map. The panel determined that all counties will remain the same color, besides Monroe County. In their statement, they said, “Although Monroe County has been a red county for over a week, both the daily number of cases and the average 7-day incidence have declined sufficiently to meet the criteria for orange. The panel was able to draw valid conclusions from that trend that the level of disease in Monroe County is improving. “

“The individuals on this COVID-19 Data Review Panel are responsible for reviewing trends in the data and the degree of statistical confidence in the data based upon accepted public health practice,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This panel is not making decisions about schools reopening but is responsible for providing accurate data that will drive those decisions.”

The panel also noted that positive cases in nursing home residents and prison inmates were not considered when deciding on the county colors, because those cases do not contribute to community spread.

“Our goal is to ensure that we provide good, solid data into the model that the West Virginia Department of Education will use to make decisions on school re-openings,” Crouch said.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel includes Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus Czar, and Vice President & Executive Dean for Health Sciences at WVU; DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch; Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer; Dr. Jeff Coben, Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health at WVU; and Amy Atkins, Director, Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

