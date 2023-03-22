BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In March 2022, Raleigh County Commission and the City of Beckley had a serious problem with stray dogs on public streets. The county’s only animal shelter, operated by Humane Society of Raleigh County, was also severely overcrowded and had to turn away some of those strays the Raleigh County Animal Control officers brought to the shelter.

Officials looked for solutions and proposed building a shelter, splitting the cost between the city and county, for county strays, but officials announced they could not guarantee the shelter would be a no-kill shelter.

The plan outraged animal lovers and left county and city policymakers searching for a more cost-efficient and humane way to solve the problem of strays.

That’s when a new idea emerged, and city and county leaders agreed to work with a local non-profit, Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners, called SHARP, a foster and rescue program operated by Tera Adkins and her mother, Taunya Williams, who also founded SHARP.

“Mom and I just, we’re animal lovers, just naturally, and then when I was about 15, in 2015, we started to do volunteer transports for other rescues and the animal shelters and stuff,” explained Adkins. “That’s when we really started to see the need.”

SHARP volunteers pick up animals from the streets and help them find foster families and homes, using a thorough application process. They even drive the animals to other states to help find homes.

Commissioners said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that the city and county have a memorandum to rely on SHARP to transport at least 20 dogs each month. The county has also purchased a van to help, for around $50,000.

“We done some research, had a meeting with them, a couple of us, and it just made sense,” said Duckworth. “You could just see the determination in their eyes and the work they’re currently doing. They’re picking up anywhere from 30, 40, 50 animals, every week or two.”

Duckworth said the county no longer plans to construct a shelter.

Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commission president, said allocations to the Humane Society of Raleigh County are continuing.

The county recently allocated money to a spay and neuter program, which is another way county officials hope to reduce the number of strays.

“The city and the county is continuing to give money to the Humane Society, but we have agreed to give SHARP, that’s what they go by, $1500, apiece, a month,” Tolliver said.