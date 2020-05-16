County Commission makes plans to reopen Monroe County Courthouse

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe Courthouse is set to reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, 2020.

There will be several restrictions in place. Visitors will be screened at the door and know more than one person can be inside each of the courthouse officers at any time. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks and people must stay six feet apart.

Appointments must be made to probate an estate, to obtain a marriage license, or to visit record room.

The County Commission put these restrictions in place to protect the public and courthouse employees.