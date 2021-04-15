County Health Day reminds community to kick bad habits

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Staying healthy is on the minds of many as we still fight the pandemic daily. To keep up with good public health, County Health Day was formed in Mercer County.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the day is about educating the public on ways to get healthy and stay healthy.

“Understanding that tobacco related issues, alcohol, marijuana, opioids, all of those substance use issues and even just general awareness of activities and health need to be observed on a particular day,” said Puckett.



Puckett said if you are struggling with something, reach out to local resources. If you are struggling with a nicotine addiction you can call 1-800-QUITNOW. Help & Hope WV is another resource for those looking for recovery.