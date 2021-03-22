County officials weigh in on controversial new law

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A controversial bill taking power from local health departments is now law in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 12 states county commissioners have final say over county Health Departments and Health Boards in West Virginia. Health Boards are elected by county commissioners to control public health concerns.

Mercer County Health Department Director Roger Topping said the pursuers of the bill are not medical professionals.

“This Senate bill was pushed by casinos, by the gambling businesses that you see around, and the bingo parlors,” said Topping.

Topping said this bill focuses on the wrong thing.

“They were afraid that the Boards of Health would rule against smoking and therefore they would lose clientele,” said Topping.

As a Mercer County Commissioner, Bill Archer said taking on that responsibility concerns him.

“I have no expertise in the field of healthcare or preventative care,” said Archer.

Archer said the Mercer County Board of Health is a hand-picked group of medical professionals with the knowledge to make safe decisions county wide. Something he said the commissioners in Mercer County do not have the knowledge to do.

“People feel as though the health department on the local level is the person that needs to be able to make that order for the benefit of public health,” said Archer.

Both Topping and Archer said they hope the legislature revises the bill in the next session.