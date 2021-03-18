Couple accused of sending sexual pictures to a minor

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A complex web of sex abuse and sending sexually explicit texts to minors leads to the arrest of a man in Fayette County. It happened from October 2020 to January 2021.

Court records indicate Billy Keeney, 42, of Victor sent sexually explicit texts to two teenage girls. These happened through text messages, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. Also charged in the case is 43-year-old April Lesher.

Keeney is charged with three counts each of Distribution and Display to a Minor of Obscene Matter, Use of Obscene Matter with the Intent to Seduce a Minor and Soliciting A Minor Via Computer and one count of Conspiracy. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of April Lesher. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse. Deputies they are still searching for her. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-4216 or by contacting Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organizations website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any mobile device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

