Couple accused of using child support money for drugs

DANESE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County couple is facing child neglect charges after allegedly using child support money for drugs and offering marijuana to a 13-year-old girl.

West Virginia State Police began the investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 after the victim said she witnessed Melissa Redden and Kurt Redden using drugs on a daily basis. Troopers were also advised the girl was given marijuana and taught to smoke it.

The victim also said Melissa would get high, on several occasions, to the point of falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. At one time, the victim said Melissa was pulled over in Mercer County and arrested on drug charges while she and Kurt were in the vehicle. During the incident, Kurt reportedly told her to hide the marijuana.

Troopers later confirmed Melissa was arrested by those with WVSP Turnpike division on Nov. 9 in Mercer County. She was charged with Possession with Intent to deliver Heroin at the time.

Both Kurt and Melissa were arrested on one count each of Child Neglect with Risk of Injury. Kurt is also charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The two were booked into Southern Regional Jail on Dec. 18. Kurt’s bond is set at $25,000, while Melissa’s is $15,000.