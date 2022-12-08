MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man.

Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. They are now in Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

The couple are accused of kidnapping Gerald Bennett of Beckley more than a year ago and abusing him. Two of Walter Lee’s sisters said the couple told them Bennett, who appeared to have special needs, was a roommate. The women grew suspicious and took a photo of Bennett with two black eyes and bruises.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Bennett was dropped off at a hospital in McDowell County wearing only pants and with serious injuries. Walter Lee’s sister said she saw Bennett being abused during a video chat with the Lees.

State Police are not currently releasing any more details in the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.