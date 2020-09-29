Couple charged with dealing drugs and child neglect

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County arrested two people in Oak Hill on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Rodney England, 42, and Leandra Buckner, 28, both of Oak Hill are each facing two counts of Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are also charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury.

According to a release, investigators pulled the couple over in Oak Hill for a traffic violation. A search of their vehicle turned up narcotic pills, cash and marijuana. There was also a toddler in the car.

England and Buckner are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Buckner’s bond is set at $35,000. England has no bond due to parole violations. He is also facing an unrelated charge from 2017 of Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods.