Couple survives dating during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Dating can be challenging enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic presented a new set of challenges for those on the dating scene. How do you date when you are urged not to leave the house?

Many people are turning to dating apps like Hinge, which is where New York native, Gabriel Lendof, met his girlfriend.

“I got on the dating sites literally right when the pandemic started or shortly about,” Lendof said. “We didn’t meet until June. We had our first walk in June.”

The couple lived within mere minutes of each other and Lendof said their dates mostly consisted of walks around the neighborhood.

At one point, the pair was exposed. Lendof tested positive for COVID-19 in November, but fortunately his girlfriend did not. She was then exposed two weeks later again, forcing her to quarantine, and forcing them to be creative with dating.

“I drove up to her house, I parked my car, I called her and then I stepped way behind my car,” Lendof said. “She opened my passenger door, dropped the food in, closed the door. Then I walked back in, got in the car and left.”

They went from spending every weekend together to an entire month apart.

“We would talk on the phone all the time so, it really wasn’t hard,” Lendof said. “It was just kind of frustrating because it’s like hey, it’s the weekend, we normally spend every weekend together. I’m bored on a Saturday, I didn’t want to go outside. Go on a hike and tell me how it is.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic created a new stressor in their lives, the pair found new ways to overcome.