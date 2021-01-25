Couple restoring former Rudy’s Building asks for community stories of building

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A building in Ronceverte with no blueprints and few pictures is leading one couple to many discoveries. Now, the co-owners are turning to the community to learn more about the building they are trying to re-model.

Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley and his husband, Chris, own the former Rudy’s building. The building sat empty for so long, they are finding many pieces of history.

One of the items found is a newspaper clipping from 1916. One side holds an obituary of a young boy from Renick, the other talks about an upcoming vote to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

“We were told the building’s a hundred years old at least, but now that we’ve found stuff much older than that, we just don’t know,” Rodriguez-Stanley said. “We don’t know how old the building is. We’re asking the community if you know anything, if you used to live here or if you know someone who did live here, let us know. We want to hear stories and learn more about it.”

Jorge said while nothing is set in stone, the couple hopes to make a mini museum with several of the historical findings left in the building. He added they have one more apartment to demo and they are hopeful to find more.