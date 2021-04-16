Courthouse Farmers Market returns in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Spring has sprung, and local farmers markets are getting ready to make a return.

The Courthouse Farmers Market will kick off the season Saturday, April 17, 2021. Vendors will set up in the free parking lot at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea. Josh Peplowski is on the the Board of Directors for the Courthouse Farmers Market. He told 59News more than 20 vendors will set up. Many will return from last year, but there are several new vendors to look forward to as well.

“Mountain Folk Coffee, which is a local coffee business that does home roasting, will be setting up this week,” Peplowski said.

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. Vendors will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.

If you would like to see what vendors will be at the market each week and learn more, visit the The Courthouse Farmers Market Facebook Page.