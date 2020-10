BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A release from the Raleigh County Commission on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 announced the closure of the Family Court Office. The action was taken after there was a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The office is located at 222 Main St. in Beckley. All other offices will remain open. The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 26 and last until Monday, Nov. 2.