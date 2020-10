PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Public Schools are notifying the public of a positive cases of COVID-19 at another school. The latest location is Mountain Valley Elementary Schoool.

The announcement was made on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Students and staff who are known to have been exposed are now in quarantine. The Mercer County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

All affected areas at the schools are being deep cleaned and disinfected.