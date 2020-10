PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Public School administrators announced a case of COVID-19 was identified in an employee from PikeView High School. The release came late on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Students and staff members who were exposed are quarantined. This includes the cross country team.

The Mercer County Health Department is conducting contact tracing. All of the area affected are being deep cleaned and disinfected.