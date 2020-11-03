COVID-19 case identified at Ansted Elementary

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County School Superintendent Gary Hough announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at Ansted Elementary. The case involved only one person.

The health department in Fayette County is working with school administrators. They conducted contact tracing and all individuals connected with the person were notified. The case is not believed to have resulted from transmission within the school setting.

Administrators are encouraging everyone to follow the guidelines set down by the Governor’s executive orders, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE). This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing as well as hand washing and cleaning protocols.