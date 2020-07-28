COVID-19 cases in Mercer County continue to rise

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A pair of COVID-19 spikes are recorded over two days in Mercer County. The first at a healthcare center on Monday followed by a jump in cases across the county on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Health Officers at the Mercer County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Princeton Healthcare Center. As of July 27, 2020, 12 residents and 19 employees have tested positive for the virus. These individuals are in isolation.

These results are from the outbreak at the Princeton Healthcare Center only. These numbers do not reflect the totals listed by the WVDHHR or the Mercer County Health Department.

Mercer County currently has 108 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to a release, 12-percent are related to travel to Mrytle Beach SC, or surrounding areas, 21-percent are related to travel to other places, 67-percent are related to community transmission.

Seventeen new cases were reported from 5 p.m. July 27 to 10 a.m. July 28. These are all transmitted inside the community. All of the individuals are quarantines and contact tracing is under way. Those who came in contact with them will be isolated as they are identified.

There are 47 people who have recovered and are out of isolation. Another 61 people remain in isolation.

