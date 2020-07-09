COVID-19 concerns lead to Mountain Festival cancellation

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced they are cancelling the 2020 Mountain Festival. The news came on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

According to a release, the chamber made the decision due to ongoing issues in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in cases around the area. The event was planned to take place from July 24 to Aug. 2.

“With the uncertainty of potentially new statewide regulations and with the goal of keeping our local population safe, we are faced with the unfortunate result that we are unable to reschedule this event for the 2020 year,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeff Disibbio.

James H. Drew Exhibitions, which provides carnival rides for the event, was also involved in the decision. They told Disibbio they have a great loyalty to the area. Both groups worked to determine a solution that would allow the event to go on, but were unable to find an acceptable path to do so safely.

The Chamber also wanted to thank all the sponsors of the event for their dedication. The Mountain Festival is a staple for Mercer County. It has been going on for 36 years.

Organizers said they are looking forward to hosting the event again in 2021. They how to meet and exceed the expectation of past events.