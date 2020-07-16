COVID-19 deaths in WV reach 100

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WVNS) — The number of people in West Virginia who have died from COVID-19 has hit 100.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has confirmed the death of an 84-year old male from Cabell County. This is the first death reported in Cabell County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported earlier on Thursday, July 16, 2020, an 84-year-old man from Jackson County had died.

State health officers said there are now more than 4,500 positive cases from the virus. The number of active cases is 1,435 with 3,057 recoveries reported.