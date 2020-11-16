COVID-19 Fatigue: Experts explain what it is and how to prevent it

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)- Our world turned upside down this year when the covid-19 pandemic changed how we live our lives. Now, D.O Anita Stewart, health officer at the Fayette County Health Department, said people might be feeling covid fatigue.

“People are feeling like they’re ready to give up, let it go crazy, and let it be what it’s going to be,” Stewart said.

She said now is not the time to give up. People can rise above the boredom and the desire to be out in larger crowds. You just need to remind yourself that one day things will get better, as long as we all work together to follow guidelines put in place.

“This is not going to be forever. It feels like such a long time, but the only way we’re going to get through this is by loving one another, doing the right thing, wearing our mask, social distancing, avoiding groups, really trying to limit our activities right now,” Stewart said.

You may end up hurting those in your own community by helping spread the virus if you don’t continue following guidelines.

“We’re going to see more deaths, we’re going to see more people get sick and have complications. We’re going to see more hospitalizations, which then will cause more beds to fill up and for people to not get more access to health care if they have normal things that happen in the winter like pneumonias or heart attacks or strokes,” Stewart said.

Loving your neighbors by playing a role in limiting the spread of the virus.