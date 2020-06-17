COVID-19 food distribution program extends into the Summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic food distribution became an important factor in the lives of children who rely on breakfast and lunch at school. June 15, was the eleventh week food was prepared for children at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Raleigh County.

Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department were on hand Wednesday, June 17, 2020 to help fill 20 buses with food. Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker said they fill anywhere from 2,000 to 4,500 boxes on every Wednesday.

“It is quite a project. We’ve been very creative and we’ve put some educational material in the boxes as well so we really want the children to be kind of excited when they get them to see what their meals will be like for the next week,” Baker added.

To date the Black Knight program is responsible for delivering 266,500 meals to the children in Raleigh County.