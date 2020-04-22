COVID-19 forces Raleigh County couple to postpone wedding set on sentimental date

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Autumn Kauff and Isaac Lilly got engaged back in June of 2019.

When brainstorming the perfect date to have their wedding, one in particular stuck out on their calendar.

“My mom’s birthday was on May 2nd,” Isaac said. “She passed away in 2009 from cancer and that day was always a special part of my life and it was open on a Saturday and we were like, ‘Well that’d be the day!'”

“That was a very important date because we knew physically his mom couldn’t be here, so we kind of felt we were including her in it that way,” Autumn added.

Unfortunately, a global pandemic had other plans.

“As stuff started shutting down we got to thinking about our grandparents and our family, and thought it was just best if we canceled it,” Issac recalled. “We hated to, but it’s for our safety and everyone’s safety.”

“I shed many tears!” Autumn laughed.

The two will now say their “I do’s” on August 8, 2020. Although it is not Mrs. Lilly’s birthday, they are certain her spirit will still be felt.

“We know even in August she’ll still be there and we’ve still got family,” Isaac explained. “Even though the virus has taken over, we’ve been blessed to still have a date and everything go as planned just pushed back a little.”

Giving a whole new meaning to ‘for better or for worse’ before they even say their vows.