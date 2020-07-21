COVID-19 LATEST: Cumulative positive percent in WV falls, active cases drop

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020: The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped by seven on Tuesday morning. Active cases are reported at 1,569. This was accompanied by a drop in both the cumulative and daily percentages:

Cumulative Percent Positive: 2.16-percent – down 0.03 from Monday evening

Daily Percent Positive: 1.42-percent – down 3.46 from Monday evening

The number of recoveries is up. There were 25 people who recovered overnight. The total recoveries now stands at 3,491.

There were 19 new cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The total cases is now 5,161 with 239,341 tests returned. Raleigh County reported three additional cases in their area.

There was also another death reported in West Virginia, bringing that total to 101. The victim was a 67-year old woman from Cabell County.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Fayette counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.