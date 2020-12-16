COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 27 new deaths, daily percent positive rises to 10.27

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 1,339,101 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 66,849 total cases. This is a 1,141 case increase in the last 24 hours.

There were 945 more West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries is up to 44,550. The DHHR confirms 27 new deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths across WV is at 1,039.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

Active cases in the Mounatin State rose by 169 cases. The total number of active cases is up to 21,260. The cumulative percent positve continues to increase, rising to 4.18 percent. The daily percent positive has risen to 10.27 percent.

Here is a breakdown of new cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 8

Greenbrier: 18

McDowell: 3

Mercer: 30

Monroe: 6

Pocahontas: 3

Raleigh: 62

Summers: 3

Wyoming: 6

Raleigh County is colored orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System. Greenbrier County has moved into the red.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.