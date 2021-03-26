COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports more than 50 new cases in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 2,405,746 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19, with 139,750 total cases. This is a 499 case increase in the last 24 hours.

There were 379 more West Virginians to recover form COVID-19, putting that total up to 131,311. The DHHR confirmed four new deaths since yesterday morning. The total number of deaths now sits at 2,628.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 94-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Monongalia County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

Active cases across West Virginia increased by 116, making that total 5,811. The daily percent positive sits at 3.85, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.27.

There are no new cases to report out of McDowell and Pocahontas Counties. Here is a breakdown of newly reported cases in the other southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 17

Greenbrier: 4

Mercer: 8

Monroe: 2

Raleigh: 54

Summers: 1

Wyoming: 1

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,445), Boone (1,723), Braxton (831), Brooke (2,051), Cabell (8,306), Calhoun (241), Clay (387), Doddridge (511), Fayette (2,929), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,161), Greenbrier (2,478), Hampshire (1,596), Hancock (2,622), Hardy (1,372), Harrison (5,089), Jackson (1,756), Jefferson (3,929), Kanawha (12,837), Lewis (1,089), Lincoln (1,347), Logan (2,922), Marion (3,883), Marshall (3,156), Mason (1,853), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,359), Mineral (2,626), Mingo (2,270), Monongalia (8,548), Monroe (1,009), Morgan (992), Nicholas (1,363), Ohio (3,792), Pendleton (651), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,688), Putnam (4,476), Raleigh (5,316), Randolph (2,447), Ritchie (638), Roane (514), Summers (720), Taylor (1,142), Tucker (516), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,765), Wayne (2,723), Webster (436), Wetzel (1,148), Wirt (368), Wood (7,395), Wyoming (1,804).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

In a vaccination update, the DHHR is reporting West Virginia has received 476,480 first round doses, with 97.8 percent of those vaccines being administered. Of the 352,820 secondary COVID-19 vaccine doses received by WV, there have been 293,765 West Virginians to get fully vaccinated from the virus.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.