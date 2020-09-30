COVID-19 LATEST: Fayette County man among latest deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Another five deaths due to COVID-19 are reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Among those was a 56-year-old man from Fayette County. Other fatalities were two 68-year-old men from Kanawha County; a 95-year-old man from Boone County; and an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County, and .

“As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Active cases in West Virginia fell by 23 to 3,991. There were more recoveries than new cases on Wednesday’s report. The DHHR showed 174 people recovered for a total of 11,507. There were 156 new cases. That total is now 15,848. Here is the breakdown of new cases in the southeastern WV counties:

Fayette: 1

Greenbrier: 1

Mercer: 2

Raleigh: 2

Wyoming: 1

The cumulative percent positive increased slightly to 2.76-percent. The daily percent positive is 3.86-percent. According to the County Alert System map, Summers County is now Yellow. Fayette County is back to Yellow as well.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Fayette County, September 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Taylor County, September 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.