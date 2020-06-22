COVID-19 LATEST: New cases reported in Greenbrier, Raleigh Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 UPDATE: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, June 22, 2020. One new case was reported in Greenbrier County, two cases were reported in Raleigh County.

The cumulative positive percent stayed the same from Sunday, at 1.69-percent.

There are currently 782 active cases in the state while 1,681 people have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (49/13), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

5 p.m. Sunday June 21, 2020 UPDATE: As of June 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since Sunday morning.

The Cumulative Percent Positive is 1.69-percent and the daily percent positive 1.84-percent.

There are currently 778 active cases in the state, as 1,676 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

10 a.m. Sunday June 21, 2020 UPDATE: As of June 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since Saturday evening, and one new death.

The latest victim was a 74 year-old woman from Berkeley County.

In our viewing area, new cases were reported in Greenbrier, Fayette, Mercer, and Raleigh Counties.

There are currently 770 active cases in the state, as 1,674 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020: Another 14 positive COVID-19 cases are reported from Saturday morning in West Virginia. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) there are now 2,500 cases in the Mountain State.

One new case was reported in Raleigh County.

The total tests returned as of Saturday morning is 148,611. The cumulative positive rate remains at 1.68-percent with a daily positive rate of 1.78-percent. There are 740 active cases.

There are 1,672 people that have recovered from the illness. That is up from three this morning. Here is the breakdown of cases:

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020: Another 18 positive COVID-19 cases are reported in West Virginia. Of those, Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer and Pocahontas Counties all saw an increase in positive cases. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) there are now 2,486 cases in the Mountain State.

The total test returned as of Saturday morning is 148,313. The cumulative positive rate remains at 1.68-percent with a daily positive rate of 0.81-percent.

There are 1,669 people that have recovered from the illness. Here is the breakdown of cases:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020: Another 33 positive COVID-19 cases are reported in West Virginia. Of those, one of them is in Wyoming County. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) there are now 2,468 cases in the Mountain State.

The total tests returned as of Friday evening is 146,545. The cumulative positive rate is 1.68-percent with a daily positive rate of 2.57-percent.

There are four people who have recovered from the illness since Thursday. The recovery rate has fallen to 67.6 percent. Here is the breakdown of cases:

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Ohio, Putnam and Summers counties, with support from local health departments.

Today’s testing resulted in 613 individuals tested: 179 in Ohio County; 287 in Putnam County; and 147 in Summers County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.

Testing in the same counties will continue tomorrow in these locations.

10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020: An increase of 17 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia is reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are two new cases in Raleigh County.

The total positive cases is not 2,435 with 145,932 tests returned. The cumulative positive cases is 1.67-percent. As of the DHHR’s morning report the daily percent positive is 0.30-percent. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:

5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020: The total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia rose to 2,418 on Thursday evening. There is one new case in Mercer and Pocahontas Counties.

The total tests returned in West Virginia is 145,347. The cumulative positive rate is 1.68-percent. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020: The total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia rose to 2,400 on Thursday morning. Among those are five new cases in Greenbrier County, two in Fayette County and one in Wyoming County.

The total tests returned in West Virginia is 142,849. The cumulative positive rate is 1.68-percent. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:

5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The death toll remains at 88, with a cumulative positive rate at 1.68-percent. The Daily Percent Positive is now 0.82-percent. So far, 1,654 people recovered from the virus.

One new case was reported in Mercer and Raleigh Counties.

