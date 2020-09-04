COVID-19 LATEST: WV passes 11,000 total positive cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the total positive cases are now at 11,037. That is up 192 from Thursday. Here is the breakdown of new cases in the southeaster West Virginia counties:

Fayette: 8

Mercer: 8

Raleigh: 9

Summers: 2

Wyoming: 2

Another six people have passed away from the virus bringing the death toll to 243. Those include an 88-year old woman and an 84-year old man from Logan County, a 76-year old man, a 73-year old woman, and an 81-year old man all from Kanawha County, and a 97-year old woman from Mingo County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

The number of active cases in the Mountain State rose by 78 to 2,344. There were 108 people who recovered for a total of 8,450. The cumulative percent positive is 2.46-percent with a daily percent positive of 4.96-percent. The County Alert System was not updated on Friday morning. The next scheduled update is 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please note that beginning today, the County Alert System map on the COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Saturday, September 5, at 9:00 p.m. in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Re-entry and Nursing Home Visitation maps.

