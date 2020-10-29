COVID-19 not stopping Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Christmas festivities are already underway in the city of Lewisburg.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to force festivals, activities, and events to be canceled. The committee which handles holiday festivals in Lewisburg decided they were not going to let COVID-19 steal the magic of the holidays from the city. They came up with a plan to celebrate the Christmas season while staying safe. Their plan is called the Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg

Monica Maxwell, the owner of Harmony Ridge Gallery, said stores will be decorating for the Christmas season.

“Seven weeks of holiday spirit in downtown Lewisburg. Huge snow flakes, lit snow flakes, the Christmas tree is lit, street lights are lit, buildings are lit, windows are decorated. It’s an atmosphere to let everybody know Christmas is still happening, there’s still a reason to be happy, there’s still a reason to come to downtown Lewisburg,” Maxwell explained.

The Magic of Christmas will last seven weeks in downtown Lewisburg. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides on five different Saturdays leading up to Christmas. Kids will also be able to mail letters to Santa using a giant mail box in the downtown greenspace. The shops in downtown Lewisburg will also have giveaways, prizes, and treats for kids.