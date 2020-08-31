COVID-19 outbreak reported at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOC) is reporting an outbreak at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex (MOCC) in Fayette County. The report on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 shows there are 138 inmates who have tested positive for the virus. That is nearly 14-percent of the inmate population at the prison.

The report also indicates there are 187 tests pending and 21 inmates in quarantine. The DOC states they separate inmates and residents who are not showing symptoms for a variety of reasons including new intakes or had a recent hospital visit for unrelated reasons.

The only other positive cases among the inmate population at the DOC are at the South Central Regional Jail. There are still eight inmates there who have tested positive. There are 57 others who recovered.

There are 22 positive cases among the employees and contract staff at the DOC. That is across all of their facilities. The daily report does not specify at which facility the cases are located. Those employees are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.