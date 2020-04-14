COVID-19 pandemic forces U.S. Army to get creative with recruitment

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As a First Class United States Army Recruiter, Phillip Joseph’s job is to be a support system and guide for those who want to serve their country.

“We’ll walk them through every single step,” said SFC Joseph. “If they need it, we’re there for them.”

It is a process that usually happens face to face with appointments at his Beckley recruiting office.

SFC Joseph will even travel to their homes to meet their families and get to know them.

“A big thing is making face to face with them,” SFC Joseph told 59 News.

But as the United States Army eliminated all face to face contact following CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and local offices remain closed, SFC Joseph is forced to make other arrangements to keep in contact.

“We talk on social media, call them to see how they’re doing, and we have certain online training set up for them.” SFC Joseph added.

The Army also stopped sending recruits to basic training. Despite certain changes to the system, SFC Joseph stressed aptitude testing and other important parts of the process can be done online. He said now is the time to get in contact if interested in joining the military.

“It’s not gonna change anything,” SFC Jospeh explained. “You are going to be able to get in contact, we’re able to qualify you, we’re able to get all the info and data we need to get clearances, we can get it done,” SFC Joseph said. “It’s gonna make the process a whole lot easier when it’s time to enlist.”