COVID-19 protocols for Adventure On! Freedom Festival

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Even though the festival is still going on, COVID-19 is on the minds of many. There are many protocols in place to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.

With more than 20,000 people expected to be at the Summit this weekend, COVID-19 protocols are a must. Those range from masking up to even staying home if you are sick.

Associate Medical Director of the Summit Dr. Brian Wilson said keeping the public safe is the first priority and all the necessary precautions are being taken. During the planning period for the event, all precautions are put into place.

“So as we entered into the planning phase with this with our local and state health authorities, we really emphasized personal responsibility. First and foremost, telling people to not come to the Summit if they have any symptoms of any illness whether it’s COVID or otherwise,” said Dr. Wilson.



Doctor Wilson said additional hand sanitizer stations as well. He said the grounds are large enough to accommodate everyone that is expected to come and to be able to offer ample space for social distancing.

A vaccine clinic was also scheduled for Saturday, but due to a staff shortage at the health department, the clinic was forced to cancel.