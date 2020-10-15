COVID-19 stops official trick-or-treating in Hinton

People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retailer store in Alhambra, California on September 9, 2020. – Halloween and Christmas are two of the top spending holidays in the United States but retailers are spooked by Halloween this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles County warning that trick-o-treat is not recommended and advises strongly against it. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A release from city leaders in Hinton announced there will be no official trick-or-treating in 2020. The statement also said the city is not condoning trick-or-treating. The action is being taken in response to COVID-19 concerns.

City leaders stated this does not mean it is illegal to trick-or-treat within city limits. They are reacting to concerns from older citizens who have voiced worries about the safety of themselves and their neighbors.

Citizens may choose whether or not to participate in offering treats on Halloween. Those who do participate are asked to do so on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents who do not plan to hand out treats are requested to keep their porch lights off during those hours.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to respect those who choose not to participate. Trespassing and vandalism will not be tolerated. Local authorities will be on patrol to provide a safe environment.

“We understand parents are frustrated and want what’s best for their children as do we,” said City Manager Cris Meadows. “Residents are encouraged to find creative ways to celebrate Halloween even if they choose not to Trick or Treat. Get the whole family involved to help create a positive, safe and fun time for your children. Regardless of what you choose to do please be respectful of others and please put safety for your family, friends and neighbors at the forefront of your plans.”

The local REACH organization is working with schools and other organizations to provide candy to elementary students through the school. This is being done in the hope over providing some normalcy