COVID-19 survivor shares experience during and after quarantine

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The new year starts in just a few days but many are still reflecting on the troubling times during 2020 caused by the pandemic.

Many COVID-19 survivors are sharing their stories through social media these past couple of weeks, but others are going beyond the internet and taking a more direct approach.

32-year-old Clarksburg, West Virginia resident Neisha Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on December 7th and was then forced to quarantine for three weeks. Before that, she says her symptoms seemed normal during the Winter season.

It started as like a cold. A week later I went to Med-Express and they told me I was positive. I was just afraid of how it was going to affect me and what would happen with it. Neisha Bennett, Clarksburg, WV resident



Many who tested positive for the Coronavirus were hospitalized with some dying from the illness. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Bennett, like many in the U.S., was forced to stay home from work, putting her in a financial crisis. Now, she is back at work, but only working once a week.

Bennett says even after testing negative and coming off of quarantine her life hasn’t gone back to normal.

People just kind of treat you differently. They don’t treat you like a human being, they kind of treat you like you’re a disease. Neisha Bennett, Clarksburg, WV resident

Before the pandemic, Bennett says she was diagnosed with a respiratory condition and contracting COVID-19 only made it worse. She is currently dealing with breathing issues caused by her previous exposure to the virus but says it could have been much worse.

In the U.S., more than 300,00 COVID-related deaths have been reported this year. In an effort to prevent the spread, the CDC is still urging everyone to wear their face masks and social distance.

Bennett says she is unsure when and where she was exposed, but is still sending out her message for people to follow the guidelines to prevent further spread.